International Conference of Colorectal Surgery concludes in Dubai

DUBAI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 3rd International Conference of Colorectal Surgery concluded today at Raffles Dubai, marking a high-level scientific event led by the Emirates Society of Colorectal Surgery under the leadership of Dr. Sara Al Bastaki, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon and the first Emirati to head an international conference specialised in this field.

This year’s edition further strengthened the UAE’s growing global presence in the medical sector and affirmed its status as a leading scientific platform competing with some of the world’s most established associations.

The conference brought together over 60 international experts representing 20 countries, including premier centers of surgery and scientific research across Europe, the United States, Asia, and the Middle East.

The event highlighted the latest advancements in: Robotic surgery, Minimally invasive surgical techniques, Artificial intelligence in surgical planning, Management of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and Colorectal cancer treatments and protocols.

The programme also included hands-on training workshops and dedicated spaces for residents and young surgeons, giving the conference strong educational and professional depth.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Sara said:“What we achieved today is more than a successful conference—it's a collective milestone proving that the UAE has the will and the talent to be at the forefront of global medical progress. Our vision is clear: advancing science to serve people and equipping our physicians with the tools of the future.”

The conference featured high-level collaborations with prominent international institutions, including: European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), Saudi Society of Colorectal Surgery, and Open Source Research Initiative.

These partnerships enhanced the UAE’s role as a global hub that attracts leading experts and contributes actively to shaping scientific standards in the field.