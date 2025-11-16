UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs opens 12th Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference

DUBAI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today inaugurated the 12th edition of the Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency; Lt. General (Staff) Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; and Major General Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.

The opening ceremony at Atlantis – The Palm, Dubai, witnessed the participation of more than 100 official delegations from around the world alongside senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, Air Force commanders, Chiefs of Staff from friendly and allied nations, as well decision-makers and chief executives from major national, regional, and international companies specialising in defence, aviation, advanced technologies, space sciences, and artificial intelligence.

The conference was organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence in strategic partnership with ADNEC Group, under the theme ‘Hypersonic Edge: Re-Envisioning Airpower Across Asymmetric Spaces.’ Held ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025, the event continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading global strategic forums in the fields of air and space defence.

Al Mazrouei said in his opening speech: “The UAE is positioned today as a global partner, a capability builder and a place where both leading giants and aspiring start-ups can grow their business with confidence. We are all here because we know that we can together build an enterprising ecosystem for the long haul in the UAE.”

He added: “Over the past two years, the UAE has committed huge investments in defence procurement and technology partnerships. These investments build localised capability, create high-value employment, and strengthen the UAE’s role as a regional hub for advanced defence manufacturing. Today, we are at a technology inflection point. We are living through a shift as significant as the arrival of jet propulsion.

“The UAE’s value proposition is simple: we move decisively, execute efficiently, and honour our commitments. Bring technology, innovation, capital and talent – and you’ll find no better environment to build and scale.”

Major General Mohammed Salem Ali Al Hameli, Deputy Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, delivered a welcome address in which he emphasised the importance of the international gathering in enhancing strategic dialogue and exchanging perspectives on the future of air defence amid rapid global changes.

“The Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Conference stands as a cornerstone of global air and space power, uniting commanders, strategists, and industry leaders. More than a conference, DIACC is a trusted community where experience meets innovation, and nations collaborate through shared purpose and interoperability,” he said.

He added: “This year’s theme highlights a clear reality: airpower is changing, and we must change with it. The hypersonic edge is both a technology and a mindset – driving us to move faster and think smarter. Speed and AI sharpen awareness, but true advantage still depends on vision, discipline, and clear strategy.

The United Arab Emirates is honoured to host this vital dialogue, where global airpower leadership meets innovation and partnership. Together, we carry the responsibility of preparing future generations with advanced capabilities and the enduring values of our profession: integrity and discipline.”

The first session titled ‘Hypersonics, UAVs, and Artificial Intelligence: Adapting Airpower to Asymmetric Battlespaces’ opened with an introductory remark by Joseph Guastella, Corporate Vice President and Regional Executive for Europe and Middle East at Northrop Grumman.

The session, moderated by Guastella, featured Major General Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, who spoke about airpower in transition.

Major General Al Shamsi said: “Airpower today is defined by speed, shaped by asymmetry, and accelerated by technology.

We operate in a battlespace dominated by hypersonic weapons, autonomous drones, and AI-enabled systems, blurring the lines between strategic, operational, and tactical levels of war. The old predictability of force-on-force encounters is fading, replaced by fragmented attacks designed to confuse as much as destroy. The cost imbalance between offence and defence is stark: a cheap drone can trigger a billion-dollar defence system, and a single strike on civilian infrastructure can disrupt the global economy and international aviation.

“In this environment, agility and credibility cannot endure without strong institutional foundations. The greatest risk we face is not the obsolescence of capabilities, but the obsolescence of mindset. The fifth-generation mindset must evolve into a broader, next-generation operating concept – one that embraces uncertainty, values diverse thinking, and makes innovation in peacetime the pathway to relevance in wartime.

This shift must begin in our academies and institutions. In the UAE, our task is to give the new generation the tools, trust, and authority to lead change rather than inherit it. The future of airpower will be secured not only by the platforms we acquire but by the minds we nurture and the institutions that allow them to thrive.”

He concluded: “For air chiefs and commanders, this means providing clarity in uncertainty, investing in people as much as systems, and shaping airpower that adapts faster than emerging threats. Airpower is in transition – and that transition is both our defining challenge and our greatest opportunity.”

General Adrian L. Spain, Commander of the US Air Combat Command, discussed hypersonics in the modern fight, speed, precision, and integration.

General Jérôme Bellanger, Chief of the Staff of the French Air Force and Space, addressed the strategic adaptation of preparing air forces for disruption at scale.

The session concluded with remarks by Lieutenant General J.R. Speiser-Blanchet, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, on building coalition agility and leading through emerging airpower challenges, followed by an interactive discussion with official delegations.

Titled ‘Beyond the Atmosphere: Integrating Air and Space Capabilities for Strategic Superiority,’ the second session began with an introductory remark by Mike Shoemaker, Vice President and General Manager of the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.

The session, moderated by Shoemaker, was attended by Major General Vincent Chusseau, Commander of the French Space Command, who discussed ‘Mission assurance in the multi-domain fight and integrating for advantage.’

Eng. Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, presented the role of the Agency in strengthening national capabilities and connecting them with advanced defence frameworks, through a paper titled ‘From Orbit to Impact: Operationalizing Space for Air Superiority.’

Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force, presented a paper titled: ‘Air and space: crafting a resilient, multi-domain force,’ followed by Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Vice Chief of Air staff, Indian Air Force, who discussed an Indo-Pacific perspective on operationalising space for air superiority.

The third and final session, titled ‘The Warfighter of Tomorrow: Standards, Artificial Intelligence, and Accountability in Next-Generation Airpower,’ opened with an introductory remark by Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, President of Technology and Innovation at EDGE Group.

The session, moderated by Dr. Kasmi, was attended by Major General Jonas Wickman, Commander of the Swedish Air Force, discussed rethinking recruitment and building the future force.

General Son Sug Rag, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force, addressed ‘Mastering asymmetric spaces: redefining the warfighter for the future.’

Lieutenant General Antonio Conserva, Chief of the Italian Air Forces, touched on the topic ‘Standards under pressure: maintaining excellence in the age of automation.’

Professor Peter Hays from the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, presented a paper titled ‘Learning to Learn: Building Intellectual Readiness for the Future Space Battlespace.’

The discussion concluded with an official recognition ceremony for participants and a group photo session.

The conference concluded with participants emphasising the importance of developing operational integration concepts between air and space power, and enhancing research and innovation investments in artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and hypersonic technologies – emphasising their role as key drivers redefining future defence superiority.

The participants affirmed at the end of the conference that the 12th edition served as a global platform for exchanging insights and shaping new directions for the future of air defence, at a time when international cooperation and capability integration across domains are becoming increasingly vital.

The UAE’s hosting of the Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference reflects its firm commitment to supporting global defence innovation, strengthening its role as a catalyst for strategic dialogue, and a key hub for shaping readiness and integration concepts in the aviation and defence sectors – reaffirming its leading role in shaping a safer and more stable future for the world.

The conference is supported by a group of leading strategic partners in the sector who contribute to achieving the event’s objectives and reinforce their commitment to advancing innovation in aviation and defence.

Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement participated as National Industry Enablement Partner, while EDGE Group, a global leader in defence and advanced technology, joined as the Strategic Partner. Airbus participated as the Premium Partner. Northrop Grumman, RTX Collins Aerospace, and Lockheed Martin supported the event as Platinum Sponsors, while Saab Technologies, MBDA, Dassault Aviation, Thales, Boeing and General Atomics joined as Gold Sponsors, in addition to Nation Shield as Media Partner.

The organising committee has made full details of the 12th edition available on the official website diacc.ae. The website also hosts a specialised scientific bulletin, serving as a comprehensive knowledge reference on air and space power, offering quality content aligned with the conference’s strategic goals.