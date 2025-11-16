Expo Centre Sharjah, SEIFE discuss joint cooperation

SHARJAH, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah engaged in discussions with the Syrian Establishment for International Fairs and Exhibitions (SEIFE) to strengthen cooperation in organising and hosting trade exhibitions and economic events.

The meeting focused on opportunities for knowledge exchange and partnership development aimed at reinforcing the exhibitions sector, enhancing its contribution to economic growth, and broadening avenues of business cooperation between entrepreneurs and investors.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, welcomed Mohammed Hamza, Director-General of SEIFE. Discussions centered on mechanisms to boost joint efforts and elevate the performance of the exhibitions and conferences industry.

Both sides explored ways to leverage Expo Centre Sharjah’s advanced capabilities in hosting major events and to identify opportunities for attracting Syrian companies and investors to participate in forthcoming exhibitions and activities.

The two sides exchanged their annual event calendars, aligning coordinated participation and fostering enhanced cooperation between business entities from both countries. The meeting also addressed potential areas for new partnerships in future economic and commercial events.

Commitment to strategic partnerships

Saif Al Midfa emphasised Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to diversifying its strategic partnerships with exhibition centers worldwide, particularly in the Arab region, to enhance the performance, competitiveness, and long-term sustainability of the exhibitions and conferences sector.

He highlighted that the exhibitions and conferences sector remains an essential driver of economic growth and recovery. He also pointed out substantial opportunities for collaboration with SEIFE, whether through joint events or bespoke services for investors and exhibition visitors from both sides.

Mohammed Hamza underlined SEIFE’s keen interest in building a long-term partnership with Expo Centre Sharjah, benefiting from its successful track record and fostering bilateral cooperation to serve the interests of economic sectors in both countries.

He added that Expo Centre Sharjah is an integrated platform hosting over 80 specialised exhibitions and events annually, spanning economic, trade, and cultural sectors, providing Syrian companies with ample opportunities to expand participation and connect with new partners across regional and international markets.