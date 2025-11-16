Global Council: Tolerance essential to safeguarding international security

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, stated that the values of tolerance are not an optional choice for states and societies, but rather an urgent necessity to ensure international security and peace, and to protect the future of generations.

In a statement marking the International Day for Tolerance, observed annually on 16 November, he said the world is witnessing escalating challenges that require tolerance, dialogue and respect for cultural and religious diversity to form the basis of any civilisational or developmental project.

Al Jarwan added that tolerance is the foremost ethical pillar for building a safer, fairer and more sustainable world.

He noted that the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace—through its International Parliament, General Assembly and various initiatives—continues to work with national parliaments, international organisations, educational institutions and civil society to strengthen legislation and policies that support a culture of understanding and acceptance of others.

He stressed that making the International Day for Tolerance a starting point for more impactful initiatives to promote peace and coexistence is a collective responsibility. Embedding a culture of tolerance, he said, begins with education, the media and social responsibility, emphasising that investing in tolerance is a direct investment in the stability, prosperity and future of nations.