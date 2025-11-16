UAE President, VPs offer condolences to President of Iraq on passing of his brother

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the sisterly Republic of Iraq, expressing his sincere sympathies over the passing of his brother, Shamal Jamal Rashid.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages of condolences to Iraqi President.