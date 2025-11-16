Muslim Council of Elders: Elevating values of tolerance & mutual respect fundamental pillar for establishing peace

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) --The Muslim Council of Elders stated that celebrating the International Day for Tolerance represents an important occasion to renew the call for strengthening values of tolerance, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue, as they are essential pillars for establishing peace, stability, and human coexistence.

In a statement issued by the Muslim Council of Elders on the International Day for Tolerance, observed on November 16 each year, it noted that the challenges facing humanity today—from the escalation of hate speech and the widening circles of violence, conflicts, and wars—underscore the importance of joint work to entrench a culture of understanding and coexistence among different peoples and cultures.

The Muslim Council of Elders added that tolerance is not merely a moral value but a practical practice that contributes to building more cohesive societies and helps protect individuals from falling into the traps of division and conflict.