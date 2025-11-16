Striking international presence on opening day of Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicked off today as part of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, with strong performances and wide participation from leading local and international clubs and academies.

Sunday’s competitions were dedicated to athletes aged 10 to 17 across the grey, yellow, orange and green belt divisions. Participants delivered high-level technical displays, reflecting the advanced preparation of the academies and clubs taking part.

The seventeenth edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, features strong participation from leading local and international clubs and academies.

Today’s competitions were attended by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Odonbaatar Shijeekhuu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the UAE; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Ahmed Fadhel Al Mehairbi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality; Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran; Mansoor Al Dhaheri, UAEJJF Board Members; Redha Monfaredi, Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations; Mubarak Salem Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Licensing and Control Sector at the Department of Community Development (DCD), and Noora Al Menhali, Director of Governance and Excellence at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC).

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, UAEJJF Board Member, said: “Today showed how much the championship has evolved in terms of organisation and technical level. We saw strong and advanced performances from youth athletes. These age groups are the foundation of jiu-jitsu’s future, and they provide national teams with talented athletes. These performances from athletes around the world show how fast the sport is growing and how much effort clubs and academies are putting into training a disciplined and professional generation. Every year, the championship proves it is a global platform for developing champions and spreading the sport’s values.

“The wide international participation today shows the championship’s strong position on the international jiu-jitsu calendar and the great level of confidence that international sports communities have in Abu Dhabi’s organisational and technical capabilities. The diversity of training backgrounds adds to the quality of the competition and gives athletes the chance to learn from others from different continents, helping the sport grow locally and internationally.”

Redha Monfaredi said: “I am proud to be here at this significant event. The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has helped raise the level of the sport around the world. We are happy to see record numbers of participants growing every year. The UAE is strongly recognised for its constant support in developing jiu-jitsu at regional and international levels. Today, we see many participants from all age groups, including top professional athletes.”

Fernando Almeida, from the coaching staff at UFC Gym Middle East, said: “This is our third time taking part in this important championship, and it is the first time for several of our athletes. Our team has 16 male and female athletes, and we see this as a great chance for them to compete against strong talent from around the world. We hope they gain more competitive experience and confidence on the mat. Championships like this help athletes develop quickly, as they bring together different skills and jiu-jitsu styles.”

The championship continues tomorrow (Monday) with the youth blue and purple belt divisions, which are expected to feature even stronger competition with the participation of top local and international talents.