UAE strongly condemns Israeli stormings, violations in Al-Aqsa Mosque, West Bank

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the continuous violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers against the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including the recurrent stormings of Al-Aqsa courtyards, the provocation of worshippers, and the attack on a mosque in Kifl Hares. The UAE warned against the dangerous repercussions of these arbitrary actions that threaten to inflame tensions and escalation in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast position calling for an immediate halt to these grave and provocative violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and emphasized the importance of respecting the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with international law and historical status, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration that manages the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Qubbat Al Sakhrah, and the surrounding courtyards. The Ministry expressed the UAE's full solidarity and support for all measures implemented by Jordan to protect and preserve sites of religious significance.

The Ministry held the Israeli authorities responsible for halting escalation and called for the implementation of efforts to avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region, reaffirming the UAE's categorical rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation.

The Ministry called on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to find a political horizon that achieves a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, and that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish an independent sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with international law.