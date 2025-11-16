Higher Committee of Human Fraternity to roll out further initiatives in education, sport, agriculture

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) --The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity has reiterated its commitment to advancing the values of compassion, tolerance and cooperation among nations, affirming that true peace begins with a tolerant heart and an open mind.

The committee will continue in 2026 to roll out further initiatives with international partners in education, sport and agriculture, aimed at strengthening a culture of tolerance and human fraternity worldwide.

Marking the International Day for Tolerance, Dr Khalid Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, said the committee remains dedicated to launching programmes that embed the principles of coexistence across all segments of society.

He noted that recent initiatives have spanned education, the arts and sport, including the virtual Institute for Human Fraternity—established with several universities to support specialised research in tolerance—as well as joint programmes with schools to foster connections between students in local and international institutions.

He added that the committee has also organised several initiatives over the past period, including community marathon and a virtual art competition encouraging participants to express the values of fraternity and coexistence through creative work.