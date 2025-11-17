'Dubai Ambulance' joins International Hospital Federation membership

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services has become the first ambulance service worldwide to join the International Hospital Federation (IHF), marking a significant global milestone for the emirate.

The membership highlights Dubai’s leadership in emergency medical services and reflects the corporation’s efforts to advance its ambulance system through innovation and high-quality care.

The announcement coincided with the corporation’s participation, led by CEO Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, in the IHF World Hospital Congress in Geneva, where he took part in a panel on the evolution of Dubai’s ambulance services and the role of artificial intelligence in boosting response efficiency and clinical outcomes.

Joining the IHF gives the corporation access to a global network of leading healthcare organisations, enabling the exchange of expertise, expansion of international cooperation, and development of programmes that support and advance emergency medical services.

Julfar said the recognition reflects the corporation’s global standing and commitment to delivering world-class services. He noted that the membership will strengthen policy development, expand opportunities for innovation and research, and support continuous improvement of ambulance care for residents and visitors.