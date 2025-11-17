National Multiple Sclerosis Society to participate in 17th Abu Dhabi Art Fair

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) announced its participation in the 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi Art Fair, which will open on 19th November at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

As part of this year’s fair, NMSS will present "Evident Presence: A Community of Care," an immersive installation that translates real stories from people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) into a shared encounter that brings visibility to commonly overlooked experiences.

The project comprises two interconnected elements: a video-based installation and a complementary series of live performances and readings presented by NMSS in collaboration with UAE-based artists.

The video follows five individuals living with MS, using visual storytelling to explore how each person navigates shifts in movement, stillness, and connection to their body. Featuring participants of diverse ages and backgrounds, the work brings visibility to the often-invisible nature of MS, where symptoms such as fatigue, numbness, or vision changes may not be outwardly apparent, offering a deeply human portrait of community, creativity, and quiet strength.

Maral Alexandrian, Acting Executive Director of the NMSS, said, “Evident Presence creates a space to witness the lived experiences of people with MS - not as conditions, but as stories shaped by identity and care. True inclusion is built not only through awareness but through presence, empathy, and shared purpose.

Munira Al Sayegh, founder of Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, stated, “The Year of Community sits at the centre of all that our collaboration with the NMSS aims to do. It embraces art as a means of expression, be it through the medium of film or live performance. Here, we hear stories and understand how they come to life. Most importantly, this project highlights the importance of a community that allows for safe spaces, for sharing, and for collective support.”to