FNC Speaker to lead delegation on official visit to Hungary

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will lead a delegation on an official two-day visit to Hungary starting Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral and parliamentary cooperation.

The visit will feature meetings between Ghobash and senior Hungarian officials to expand cooperation between the two legislative bodies, in line with the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and Hungary.

The relationship has advanced notably in 2025 through high-level exchanges that reinforced the strategic collaboration between both sides.