Ras Al Khaimah Night Market kicks off

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has inaugurated the first edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Night Market, organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre (Expo) in collaboration with the Saud bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Project Development.

The Night Market features 100 shops and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm in the outdoor area of the Expo Centre venue.

Al Nuaimi toured the venue, noting that the market offers a full entertainment experience rather than a traditional shopping space, combining retail outlets, family activities and a variety of dining options.

He said the diversity of products on display reinforces the market’s position as a global platform offering visitors a wide selection of goods, discounts and entertainment suitable for all tastes and budgets.

He added that both the Exhibition Centre and the Saud bin Saqr Establishment are committed to supporting participating shop owners, who will rotate their displays throughout the market’s multi-month run.

The market will offer new activities and shops each week, including Civil Defense Department performances, heritage shows themed around the marine environment, traditional marine crafts demonstrations and appearances by the Marine Band.

Al Nuaimi stressed that markets, exhibitions and festivals play an important role in attracting businesses across all commercial sectors, enhancing Ras Al Khaimah’s investment appeal, supporting economic growth and stimulating both the commercial and tourism sectors.