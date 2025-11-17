AURAK summit examines harmonising AI capabilities with human intelligence

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- CEOs, CXOs, board members, academic leaders, and policymakers explored how leaders can balance the tension between Artificial Intelligence and human intelligence at the Future Foresight Conference 5.0 -- a CXO Summit hosted by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) recently.

Through keynotes, panels, and interactive sessions, participants gained actionable insights into harmonising AI capabilities with human intelligence, strengthening industry–academia collaboration, and creating innovative, resilient, and ethically grounded enterprises.

In his welcome address, Prof. Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, said, “The CXO Summit reflects our commitment to empower students with foresight, adaptability and lifelong learning skills to thrive in this changing world. The summit invites reflection on three key questions about intelligent empowerment, sustainable innovation and human-centred leadership."

Guest of Honour Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Sharjah Consultative Council, reflected on technology’s growing influence, noting that while widely used, its impacts—especially on emissions and the climate—are poorly understood. He stressed that technology must serve education, not replace it, and warned that uncontrolled tech growth without strong academic foundations is dangerous.

Keynote speaker Jonscott Turco, CEO of Huminx and Co-founder of Executive AI Institute, said that the greatest predictor of leadership success is how people understand, process and learn from failure. He introduced “Failure Intelligence (FQ)”, the ability to metabolise setbacks quickly and transform them into forward progress.

Through personal stories, he argued that avoiding failure limits growth, while intelligent risk-taking strengthens leadership in a fast-changing world shaped by AI and Web3.

Second keynote speaker, Paul Dawalilbi, CEO of Innovation City, said success requires simplicity, speed, fast decision-making, and the ability to attack hard problems rather than avoid them. Entrepreneurs must resist perfectionism, rely on “good enough” decisions, and develop problem-solving as a trained instinct.

The CXO Summit also hosted illuminating panel discussions featuring some leading industry names. The topics included: "From Digital to Intelligent: the CEO’s Role in Transforming Enterprises", "Unlocking Sustainable Growth through Industry-Academia Collaboration" and "The CXO as Talent Strategist: Making People Central to Enterprise Value Creation".