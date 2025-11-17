Mansoor bin Mohammed awards trophies to Dubai Premier Padel P1 winners

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Dubai Premier Padel P1 concluded on Sunday at the Hamdan Sports Complex, showcasing world-class athletes, sold-out crowds, and a milestone moment for the international sports calendar. The event also highlighted the UAE’s mission to cement its status as a sporting hub.

After a week of supremely engaging matches and record attendance, Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello claimed the men’s title, while Claudia Fernandez and Bia Gonzalez won the women’s title. The finals delivered competitive, high-intensity match play in front of a packed arena at the Hamdan Sports Complex.

The Oysho MVP Award was awarded to Bia Gonzalez and the DAMAC MVP was awarded to Agustín Tapia.

In attendance was H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, who presented the trophies to the champions. Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, was also among the attendees.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor, the tournament is organised by Gallop Global in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA).

This year’s tournament also featured a major transformation of the venue. The 10-lane Olympic swimming pool inside the complex was fully converted into a padel arena with seating for 8,000 spectators, making it the largest indoor padel venue in the MENA region.

The new setup included four professional-grade courts and increased capacity for both fans and media. The transformation reflects Dubai’s ability to adapt existing infrastructure to meet the demands of high-level international sport.

Ivan Modia, CEO of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Dubai Premier Padel P1, said, “The Dubai Premier Padel P1 reached a new level this year. Packed arenas and incredible fan energy demonstrated how Dubai is rapidly establishing itself as a global hub for world-class sporting and entertainment events. The transformation of the Hamdan Sports Complex into the largest indoor padel stadium in the MENA region is proof of what Dubai can achieve when ambition meets innovation.”

This year’s tournament brought together leading international talent from across the Premier Padel circuit, reflecting the sport’s rapidly accelerating global reach and Dubai’s growing reputation as a premium destination for international sporting events.

Following this year’s success, Dubai Premier Padel P1 is set to return in 2026, continuing its role as a flagship event for the Middle East and a key stop on the Premier Padel global tour.