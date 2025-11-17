Khalifa University’s KUEC signs MoU with Rabdan Academy

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), the university’s business and investment arm, and Rabdan Academy today signed an MoU creating a framework for collaboration in education, research, and training within the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness, and Crisis Management (SSDEC) sectors.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University; James Anthony Morse, President of Rabdan Academy; and Amal Nasser Al Jabri, Chief Executive Officer of KUEC, in Abu Dhabi.

Prof. Al Hajri said, “Our University’s academic and research expertise, coupled with KUEC’s capabilities in entrepreneurship as well as IP and commercialisation of technology startups, will benefit the Rabdan Academy in combining academic and vocational education."

He added that the MoU facilitates internship programmes that will significantly assist students in gaining hands-on work experience, enabling them to be part of the right talent pool for recruitment by employers.

Morse emphasised that this partnership marks a strategic step towards strengthening integration among higher education institutions in the UAE, contributing to the development of an advanced learning ecosystem that serves the evolving needs of the SSDEC sectors.

He highlighted Rabdan Academy’s strong belief that collaboration with leading academic and research institutions, such as Khalifa University, enhances its efforts to develop highly qualified human capital capable of addressing future challenges through academic and vocational excellence, applied research, and meaningful knowledge exchange.

Al Jabri said, “The MoU with Rabdan Academy is in line with KUEC’s mandate to accelerate the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy. As a key enabler of innovation, we cultivate an ecosystem that brings together academic excellence, research capabilities, and entrepreneurial ambition, which will go a long way in enabling students to gain an advantage in their professional careers.”

The MoU also outlines joint initiatives in student internships, research projects, knowledge exchange, and event organisation, while aiming to enhance institutional capabilities and student development through shared expertise and coordinated initiatives.