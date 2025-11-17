'Ajman Chamber' strengthens franchise ecosystem, propelling local brands to scale up

AJMAN, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Facilitate Middle East Consulting to establish a sustainable service platform that provides comprehensive support, including consulting, operational, and legal services to entrepreneurs and project owners in the emirate.

The MoU was signed at the Chamber's headquarters by Maher Tarish Al Aleeli, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber and Vice Chairman of the UAE Franchise Association, and Manea Saleh Al Suwaidi, Founder and Owner of Facilitate Middle East Consulting. The signing ceremony was attended by Jamila Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support at the Ajman Chamber, along with members of the Sub-Committee of the UAE Franchise Association in Ajman.

The MoU stipulates the creation of a database of local companies and brands deemed qualified to transition into the franchise system. It also mandates the provision of necessary training programmes and tools to enable these companies to prepare their operational and legal frameworks.

Al Aleeli affirmed that the Chamber places special importance on developing the franchise sector in the emirate, underscoring its vital role in supporting entrepreneurship and diversifying economic activities.

He stressed that this focus enhances Ajman's investment competitiveness and attractiveness while enabling local brands to expand and grow according to international best practices, thereby contributing directly to the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 by strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem and fostering the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He further stated that the Ajman Chamber is operating under a comprehensive strategic plan aimed at raising awareness and educating businesses about the importance of the franchise system in developing their operations.

Al Suwaidi, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the Ajman Chamber for its huge efforts in supporting the franchise ecosystem. He affirmed that the emirate is known for its strong base of successful national projects, positioning it as an attractive environment for implementing and expanding franchise activities.