European Council signs off postponing rules on classification, labelling, packaging of chemicals to 2028

BRUSSELS, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Council today gave its final green light to postpone to 1 January 2028 the dates of entry into application of many provisions in the regulation on classification, labelling, and packaging of chemicals (CLP regulation), which was revised in 2024.

This so-called ‘Stop-the-clock’ legislation is the first part of the ‘Omnibus VI’ package submitted by the Commission in July 2025. In view of the significant and urgent implications for businesses, the Danish Presidency treated the ‘Stop-the-clock’ legislative proposal with utmost priority.

The co-legislators adopted this amending regulation without making any changes to the European Commission proposal.

“The EU’s chemical sector is a cornerstone of Europe’s economy, driving innovation, growth and thousands of high-value jobs across the internal market. With today’s stop-the-clock-adoption, we ensure time and legal certainty for businesses while we make the necessary simplifications that will strengthen the sector’s competitiveness and maintain high standards of safety.” said — Marie Bjerre, Minister for European affairs of Denmark.

The newly adopted law provides more time and legal certainty to businesses. The new regulation also gives more time to the co-legislators to agree on the other substantive changes to the CLP regulation in the second part of the ‘Omnibus VI’ package, which is currently under negotiation and for which Council agreed on a mandate on 5 November 2025.

The ‘stop-the-clock’ legislation postpones all the dates of application of transitional provisions for relabelling, mandatory formatting requirements, advertisements, online and distance sales, and labelling of fuel pumps to 1 January 2028.

In the CLP regulation, as revised in 2024, the dates of entry into application of these provisions, which had caused significant burden to the industry and companies, especially to the SMEs, were 1 July 2026 for some and 1 January 2027 for others.