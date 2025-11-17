RAK Ruler receives Paraguayan ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Carolin Konther López, Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the Ambassador and discussed with her ways to enhance bilateral relations across various fields. They also exchanged talks on a number of topics of mutual interest.

For her part, Carolina López expressed her deep gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the generous hospitality and warm reception, praising the prominent regional and international standing of the UAE and the sustainable developmental renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah across various sectors.