M42, Olive Rock Partners agree strategic alignment of assets to advance healthcare delivery

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, has signed an agreement with Olive Rock Partners (ORP) that will see M42 assume full ownership of United Eastern Medical Services (UEMS), a key care provider within the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem that includes Danat Al Emarat hospital, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, HealthPlus Family Health, HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrionolgy and HealthPlus Diabetes Pharmacy.

In exchange, ORP will take full ownership of HealthPlus IVF and Women’s Health Abu Dhabi, including its pharmacy and genetics laboratory.

This strategic realignment gives both organisations full responsibility to deepen impact on health outcomes. For M42, full ownership of the UEMS portfolio enhances its ability to scale system-level healthcare delivery, accelerate innovation and deliver integrated, high-quality, data-driven care across the UAE health system. For ORP, complete ownership of HealthPlus IVF and Women’s Health Abu Dhabi enables dedicated investment, operational autonomy and strategic transformation.

Under the terms of the deal, M42 will acquire 100% ownership of UEMS following the transfer of ORP’s 26.67% equity stake, and a cash consideration to M42.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer, M42, said, “This strategic realignment is a purposeful step in M42’s growth journey. It simplifies our structure, strengthens alignment across our care delivery assets, and enhances integration for elevated system-level performance. Taking full ownership of UEMS strengthens M42’s portfolio and positions us well to continue serving our patients and communities with quality, personalised care.”

Abdullah Shahin, Founding Partner at Olive Rock Partners, added, “We see enormous opportunity to advance fertility and women’s health. This step allows us to build on HealthPlus IVF and Women’s Health Abu Dhabi’s strong foundation by investing in clinical excellence, talent and strategic transformation for regional leadership. It has been a privilege to co-own UEMS alongside M42 and advance care in the UAE across different care specialties. We wish M42 the best in leading UEMS during the next stage of UEMS’ journey.”