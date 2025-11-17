Noatum Maritime, Siemens Energy, Green Parrot Tech sign partnership

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Noatum Maritime, an AD Ports Group company, together with Siemens Energy, and Green Parrot Tech FZE (GPT), have signed a partnership agreement to explore opportunities for collaboration in the offshore renewable energy sector.

The parties intend to leverage their combined capabilities and expertise to support the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure, such as substations, and power grid networks.

By drawing on their respective expertise in electrical systems, engineering and design, subsea solutions, offshore logistics, and fabrication, the parties will create a collaborative framework capable of providing cohesive, end-to-end solutions for renewable energy developers. This combined approach would seek to reduce project interfaces, streamline coordination, and provide a one-stop platform that simplifies the development of complex offshore projects.

The partners will also investigate opportunities related to floating power plants, and floating regasification units.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “This collaboration represents an opportunity to explore how our combined strengths can shape the future of renewable energy infrastructure. By uniting expertise in offshore operations, engineering and advanced technology, we can help create smarter, more efficient solutions to improve cost efficiencies and reduce complexity for our clients, while supporting the transition towards a low-carbon future.

Khalid Bin Hadi, Managing Director UAE, Siemens Energy, said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing the region’s energy transition through strategic collaborations and innovation. By uniting Siemens Energy’s global technology leadership with Noatum Maritime’s operations excellence and Green Parrot’s offshore capabilities, we are laying the foundation for a new generation of integrated offshore energy solutions.

"Together, we aim to drive sustainable growth, strengthen local value creation, and support the UAE’s vision for a cleaner and more resilient energy future."

Diego A. Aguilar, Founder and CEO, Green Parrot Tech, said, “By contributing strategic assets and locations to provide innovative floating infrastructure solutions to the offshore industry and combining the different competences of each participant in this new venture we are able to cover the entire lifecycle of an offshore renewable project.”

Renewable energy infrastructure represents a transformative investment, offering long-term cost efficiencies, enhanced energy resilience and reduced reliance on traditional fuels. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy and Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable energy transition.