flydubai inks deal with GE Aerospace for 60 GEnx-1B engines

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, and GE Aerospace today announced a new order for 60 GEnx-1B engines to power flydubai’s first widebody fleet of 30 Boeing 787-9.

The agreement, signed at the Dubai Airshow 2025, also includes spare engines and a long-term services agreement to support the carrier’s launch of long-haul operations.

This agreement underpins flydubai’s growth strategy and the continued expansion of its network, enabling the airline to increase capacity on existing routes and meet demand from a growing passenger base. Established in 2008, flydubai has grown significantly and currently serves more than 135 destinations across 57 countries; the airline is now adding long-haul destinations to its growing network.

The selection of GEnx-1B engines underscores flydubai's confidence in GE Aerospace's proven technology solutions, which offer best-in-class performance, durability and fuel efficiency. Designed for robust performance and reliability, these are critical for the carrier’s sustained growth in the region’s unique operating environments.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “Over the years, flydubai has established itself as a key player in the aviation industry, driven by a vision to make travel more accessible and convenient through Dubai’s global aviation hub. The performance and durability of our engines play an integral role in the success of our operations and fleet expansion plans, especially as we prepare to welcome the Boeing 787 aircraft to our fleet in the coming years.

We look forward to a long and successful partnership with GE Aerospace as we embark on the next chapter of growth.”

“We are honoured by flydubai’s trust and confidence in GE Aerospace technology as the airline enters its next phase of growth,” said Russell Stokes, President and CEO of Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aerospace. “The GEnx engines will deliver reliability, efficiency and durability to power the airline’s first widebody fleet. We are excited to help propel flydubai's expansion plans.”

The Dubai-based carrier placed its first widebody order for 30 Boeing 787-9s at the 2023 edition of the Dubai Airshow, diversifying its current fleet of all-Boeing 737 aircraft. The highly fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner will allow flydubai to expand its horizons and offer the right product at the right time to cater to the changing market and customer needs.

Since its introduction in 2011, the GEnx engine family has accumulated more than 62 million flight hours, and it stands as GE Aerospace’s fastest-selling high-thrust engine to date, with more than 3,600 engines currently in service and backlog, including spare units. The GEnx engine powers two-thirds of all Boeing 787 aircraft currently in operation. And like all GE Aerospace commercial engines, GEnx engines are certified to run on current sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends.