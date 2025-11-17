Hamdan bin Zayed issues Resolution on policy of sustainable fisheries in Emirate of Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, in his capacity as Chairman of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has issued Decree No. (8) of 2025 regarding the issuance of a policy on Sustainable Fisheries in Abu Dhabi.

This strategic step confirms the emirate's unwavering commitment to preserving its marine resources and enhancing the sustainability of the fishing sector, especially in light of the encouraging signs of fish stocks recovery as a result of the EAD’s recent regulatory and administrative efforts.

The decree stipulates that EAD, in coordination with the concerned entities, will follow up on the instruments contained in the policy and implement them according to the stated timeframe. The agency will also oversee the analysis of the impacts resulting from the policy's implementation, utilising systematic and organised procedures that will contribute to the achievement of the policy's objectives.

This step aligns with the emirate's commitment to establishing the concept of sustainable management of natural resources and enhancing the resilience of marine ecosystems in the face of climatic and environmental challenges.

The policy aims to ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of fisheries resources, maximise the environmental, social and economic value of this sector and promote governance, scientific research and innovation for effective fisheries management. It also seeks to protect native species from overfishing, develop community capacity for sustainable practices and foster partnerships between government agencies, the private sector and local communities to ensure the rational use of marine resources.

The policy is based on a set of pillars and implementation pathways that focus on managing fisheries through scientific principles, strengthening monitoring and research programmes to assess the status of fish stocks and marine habitats, developing legislation and practices related to fishing activities and supporting sustainable aquaculture initiatives and the rehabilitation of natural habitats such as coral reefs and mangroves.

The policy places particular emphasis on empowering local fishermen and raising awareness of the importance of conserving marine resources by adopting sustainable fishing methods that consider both environmental and economic factors.

The policy provides a comprehensive framework for managing this vital sector, which is an integral part of Emirati cultural heritage and identity and a crucial source for achieving food security and sustainable economic growth. Responsibly managed fisheries also help maintain healthy marine food chains, support biodiversity, and assist in carbon sequestration, all of which enhances this sector’s integrated environmental and economic role in achieving the sustainable development goals of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.