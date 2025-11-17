Emirates set to operate world’s largest Starlink-enabled international wide-body fleet

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates will deploy Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire in-service fleet, beginning with Boeing 777 aircraft in November 2025 and completing the rollout by mid-2027. The complimentary, ultra-fast service delivers ground-quality internet at cruising altitude, reinforcing the airline's long-standing commitment to industry-leading inflight connectivity.

Starlink connectivity will enable Emirates customers to stream content, game, make calls, work, and browse social media throughout their journey on both seatback screens and personal devices simultaneously. This seamless integration delivers connected experiences at scale across all cabin classes.

Emirates plans to install Starlink on all its in-service fleet – comprising 232 aircraft in the next two years. The airline has already equipped its first aircraft with Starlink on A6-EPF, the Boeing 777-300ER currently on display at the Dubai Airshow, where visitors can experience high-speed connectivity firsthand while on the ground.

The first Emirates commercial passenger flight with Starlink will depart immediately following the Airshow as A6-EPF re-enters service, marking the start of an accelerated fleet-wide rollout. The airline will fit-out approximately 14 aircraft per month with Starlink, with installation on the Airbus A380 fleet commencing in February 2026.

The airline is primed to install two antennae on each Boeing 777 aircraft, and an industry-first three antennae on each Airbus A380, ensuring the highest levels of connectivity, capacity and coverage across every cabin class for a better customer experience. Emirates will also make Live TV over Starlink available, initially on personal devices and then on seatback screens from late December 2025.

The Starlink Wi-Fi service on Emirates will be free for all customers, across all cabins on Starlink-equipped aircraft, with simple one-click access that requires no payment or special Skywards membership.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said, "Partnering with Starlink is another defining moment in our continuous commitment to ensuring our customers ‘fly better’. We're introducing the world's fastest Wi-Fi, elevating what passengers can expect from inflight connectivity, like seamless productivity, real-time communication with loved ones, and uninterrupted connection to their digital lives. But that's just one piece of the transformation happening across our fleet.

"Starlink is being installed in tandem with the most ambitious cabin refurbishment programme in aviation including brand new Premium Economy cabins, an enhanced Business Class, refreshed First Class, expanded and upgraded entertainment system technologies, and now, industry-leading connectivity.”

Sir Tim added, “Emirates' philosophy is simple but powerful: we strive to deliver consistency. While others peddle a confusing mix of products across a varied fleet, we want all our customers to be able to enjoy Emirates’ best products and not only on certain routes or aircraft types. That’s why we’re investing so heavily in our retrofit programme.

“The most advanced connectivity, exceptional cabins, extensive entertainment, and world-class service from our talented Cabin Crew - all of these elements reflect our substantial investment and commitment to raising the bar on what air travel should be."

Chad Gibbs, VP of Starlink Business Operations, SpaceX, said, “With Starlink onboard your Emirates flight, you’ll be able to stream, game, and have seamless video calls, just as you can do on the ground. We’re excited to transform Emirates’ travel experience and support the rapid installation of Starlink while maintaining focus on delivering overall quality of service.”