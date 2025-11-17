President of Republic of Korea arrives in UAE on state visit

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) – His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, arrived in the UAE today on a state visit.

As the aircraft carrying the Korean President entered UAE airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets. The squadron leader requested His Excellency's permission to accompany the plane to the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi as a gesture of honour and welcome.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight, His Excellency Lee Jae-myung was received by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and head of the honorary mission accompanying the Korean President; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea; and a number of officials.