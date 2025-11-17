Mining Show 2025 kicks off with wide participation of more than 200 exhibitors

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mining Show 2025, the region’s largest specialised mining event, kicked off today with the participation of more than 200 exhibitors from around the world, along with a distinguished group of policymakers, industry experts, and innovation leaders.

The two-day event serves as an integrated platform showcasing the latest innovations and discussing the future of the mining industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and the world.

In his opening remarks, Saif Ghubash, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Petroleum, Gas, and Mineral Resources Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The world today is undergoing a fundamental transformation, as minerals have become the backbone of both the energy transition and the digital transition. Without critical minerals, clean energy cannot be achieved, nor electric mobility, nor AI-driven industries, nor a resilient digital economy.”

He pointed out that international reports, including a report issued by the International Energy Agency (IEA), affirm that global demand for minerals used in electric vehicles and energy storage will increase by no less than 30 times by 2040, and that demand for lithium alone is expected to rise more than 40-fold.

He added that there will also be significant increases in demand for graphite, cobalt, nickel, and copper. He stressed that these are not temporary changes, but structural transformations that will reshape global supply chains and intensify competition over mineral security.

He further emphasised that the UAE recognised these shifts early on and took proactive measures to enhance the resilience of critical mineral supply chains, support advanced exploration, and attract strategic investments that reinforce the country's position at the forefront of the global transformation in the mining sector. He noted that the UAE’s industrial sector achieved a 62% growth last year, contributing AED197 billion to the national economy, an indication of the growing demand for raw materials linked to clean technologies and advanced industries.

He highlighted the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s key initiatives in the mining sector, foremost among them the National 3D Geological Model, which provides an in-depth view of subsurface layers using advanced digital technologies, as well as the Energy and Infrastructure Data Bridge, which enhances data transparency and accelerates planning processes, among many other initiatives.

The Mining Show offers an integrated program featuring keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and panel discussions that bring together leading experts and policymakers, in addition to presentations showcasing the latest advanced mining solutions.

The event attracts a distinguished group of specialised international companies that present cutting-edge technologies and innovations, with a particular focus on national companies and their growing role in reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in this vital sector.

This year’s sessions also address best Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks, supporting the country’s direction toward developing a more sustainable and responsible mining sector and establishing a circular economy that drives economic growth while preserving natural resources.