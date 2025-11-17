Indra Group, EDGE move to develop, manufacture advanced systems for European defence programmes

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Indra Group and EDGE have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as the preliminary step towards establishing a new joint venture in Spain that would be dedicated to the development, production and maintenance of loitering munitions and smart weapons for the Spanish, European and selected international markets, with potential cooperation across defence programmes in Europe.

Ángel Escribano, Executive President of Indra Group, and José Vicente de Los Mozos, CEO of Indra Group, together with Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, formally signed the MoU today at the Dubai Airshow to further this initiative.

The vision is for the engineering and industrial capabilities of the joint venture to be supported by Indra’s extensive industrial footprint in Spain, which is undergoing significantly expansion to meet growing demand. At the same time, the joint venture would benefit from EDGE’s technology and experience in loitering munitions.

Ángel Escribano said, “This partnership would bring together complementary capabilities, experience, and commercial reach in the loitering munition and smart weapons segments to deliver world-class solutions to our clients.”

Hamad Al Marar said, “EDGE has built an agile industrial ecosystem capable of responding rapidly to new opportunities and delivering export-ready solutions at speed. Our collaboration with Indra reflects not only a long-standing relationship built on trust and shared ambition, but also a strategic pathway for expanding our presence across European markets through joint innovation and advanced manufacturing.”

José Vicente de los Mozos stated, “By establishing both engineering and production capabilities in Europe, we would ensure sovereignty and boost commercial opportunities on the continent.”

The development of smart weapons and loitering ammunition would provide operating forces on the modern battlefield with unparalleled flexibility. They enable attacks against hidden targets that emerge for short periods without placing high-value platforms near the target area.

This potential new collaboration would aim at reinforcing the growing industrial and technological partnership between the UAE and Spain, combining Indra’s long-standing expertise in defence systems and its access to European and NATO markets with EDGE’s rapid development model and advanced engineering capabilities to deliver high-performance, export-ready solutions for global customers.

The contemplated new partnership would give fresh momentum to the strategic collaboration between Indra and EDGE. In 2024, the two companies established PULSE NOVA, a joint venture focused on engineering, developing, manufacturing, integrating, and maintaining existing and future radar systems and their components, as well as marketing them in high-potential markets and opening up new international business opportunities.