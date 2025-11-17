Xi'an researchers develop AI framework for diagnosing leukemia

XI'AN, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A team of researchers from Xi'an, Shaanxi province, has outlined a new AI framework capable of diagnosing leukemia with 96.5 percent accuracy while protecting patient privacy.

According to China Daily report, the study, led by Liu Huasheng from the First Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, was recently published in the renowned medical journal JAMA Oncology.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia is a notoriously difficult blood cancer to treat. Because the disease varies significantly from person to person due to complex genetic changes, doctors have long struggled to create personalized treatment plans for every patient, according to the research.

The Chinese team found that, by using advanced machine learning, they could combine clinical records, genetic data, and cell images to predict patient outcomes more accurately than when using traditional methods.