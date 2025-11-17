ADNOC Technical Academy celebrates graduation of 403 UAE nationals equipped with AI, robotics skills

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA) today marked the graduation of 403 UAE National technicians equipped with foundational applied skills in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics across the energy value chain, underscoring its role in developing a highly-skilled national workforce empowered to contribute to reinforcing ADNOC’s role as a reliable energy producer that enables national economic development.

The graduates undertook a rigorous vocational curriculum spanning two years in one of the four specializations: electrical maintenance, instrumentation and mechanical maintenance as well as processing operations for the energy industry. The graduates will now take up high-skilled roles across the ADNOC Group, supporting delivery of the company’s strategy and its ambition to become the most AI-native energy company.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said, “For almost five decades, in line with the UAE Leadership’s vision, ADNOC Technical Academy has nurtured UAE Nationals and empowered them with world-class skills and expertise to build successful careers in the energy industry and contribute to the nation’s continued prosperity.

"Today, ATA is advancing its programs to integrate the latest, practical applications in AI, robotics, and digital technologies, ensuring trainees are equipped with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly transforming energy landscape. I warmly congratulate our graduates on this proud milestone and wish them every success as they begin their careers across the ADNOC Group.”

Since its founding in 1978, ATA has graduated more than 6,000 UAE Nationals, playing a pivotal role in shaping the country's industrial and energy workforce. Alongside specialized technical training for operational work in the energy sector, ATA’s curriculum now offers hands-on experience in advanced technologies powered by AI, drones, robotics and remotely operated vehicles that can monitor sites, inspect infrastructure and detect gas leaks.

ATA also incorporates Neuron 5, ADNOC’s AI-powered tool that has reduced unplanned shutdowns by 50% into the curriculum. Additionally, in due course, an AI teacher assistant will provide personalised, adaptive learning to accelerates technical training, promote autonomous learning and foster confidence building among Emirati youth.

Through a o Robotics announced in October 2025, ATA will collaborate with the American robotics company on new training programs, ensuring trainees are prepared to work with the latest inspection and automation systems and contribute to the UAE’s move towards an AI-driven and knowledge -based economy.