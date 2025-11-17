Nahyan bin Mubarak leads 'Tolerance Walk to Mars' with participation of 3,000 people from various communities

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, led the symbolic “Tolerance Walk to Mars” with the participation of 3,000 people from all resident communities in the UAE.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 as part of the public activities of the National Festival of Tolerance on its third day at Umm Al Emarat Park.

Sheikh Nahyan was accompanied during the march by Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, whose country is the festival’s “Guest of Honour”, as well as Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Rugby Federation. Also participating were Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with several federal and local officials, religious, sports, educational, and cultural figures, ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries, people of determination, and senior citizens.

On the sidelines of the march, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak planted a tree from China, while Zhang Yiming planted a Ghaf tree at the forefront of the Garden of Tolerance, in the presence of Carolin Konther López, Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay to the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan, accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador, also unveiled the commemorative plaque in the Gardens of Tolerance in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Umm Al Emarat Park.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the event expresses everyone’s commitment to promoting the values of tolerance and acceptance of others across all segments of society.

He expressed his happiness with the participation of all those who “played a wonderful symphony in all languages and colours,” reflecting a shared desire to uphold and strengthen the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, human fraternity, acceptance of others, and joint cooperation for the good of all.

He praised the participation of the Abu Dhabi 2026 Masters Games in encouraging sports for better health, enabling everyone to take part in this initiative that embraces all segments of the UAE community without exception.

He added that the broad societal participation in the event is a living embodiment of the path of tolerance that the UAE practices as a reality on the ground. The UAE has succeeded in integrating everyone, despite their differences and diversity, offering the world an inspiring model of tolerance and coexistence. These values were inspired by the sayings, actions, and principles of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established this dear nation on the foundations of tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance of others.