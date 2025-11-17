CP Ajman chairs Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation Board meeting, reviews plans & initiatives

AJMAN, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, presided over the Foundation’s first Board of Trustees meeting for 2025, which was held today at the Emiri Diwan.

The meeting discussed several topics and projects, reviewed the Foundation’s achievements during the past year, and examined its future plans.

The meeting directed that the Foundation’s plans be aligned with the “Year of the Family”, and approved initiatives that reinforce its harmony with the goals of the current phase. It also confirmed the Foundation’s commitment to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in making the family the core of public policies, contributing to the empowerment of low-income families and enhancing family stability and quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar affirmed that the year 2026 represents an opportunity to strengthen the values of social solidarity and to enhance initiatives that support Emirati families, working toward their stability and empowerment.

He instructed the Board of Trustees to intensify efforts to launch innovative initiatives and sustainable projects aimed at families, in line with the country’s directions and in translation of the vision of our wise leadership in making the family a fundamental pillar in building society.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar approved the Foundation’s 2026 budget during the meeting, amounting to AED73 million.