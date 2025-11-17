Dubai Airports, dnata, flydubai CEOs launch world-first Sustainability Showcase at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports; Steve Allen, CEO of dnata; and Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, came together at Dubai Airshow 2025 to mark the launch of the world’s first Sustainability Showcase, a pioneering initiative demonstrating how a fully sustainable aircraft turnaround can be achieved through innovation, technology, and collaboration.

Developed by Dubai Airports, dnata, flydubai and over 30 industry collaborators, the showcase highlights how collective action can accelerate the aviation sector’s transition to net zero.

Paul Griffiths said, “Dubai Airshow has long been a global stage for innovation, and this year’s theme, ‘The Future is Here’, perfectly captures the spirit of what we’re unveiling. The world’s first Sustainable Turnaround Showcase is a real-world example of progress in action and symbolises what can be achieved when we align ambition with collaboration.

Sustainability is not an individual pursuit, it is a shared responsibility that demands partnership and leadership across the aviation industry. Through this showcase, we’re showing the world that Dubai is not only ready for the future, we’re helping shape it.”

Steve Allen said, “Dubai stands out as one of the world’s most forward-looking aviation markets, and the Airshow is the perfect stage to showcase where the industry is heading. We’re proud to present the latest generation of our advanced ground support equipment fleet in a unique display, tangible proof of how innovation and sustainability advance together, driving improvements in both operational efficiency and environmental performance.

"Our approach is clear: ‘green first.’ We prioritise zero- and low-emission technologies wherever infrastructure allows, complemented by alternative solutions such as biofuels to maximise impact. Progress at this scale depends on strong collaboration, and our partnership with Dubai Airports and flydubai, here and every day, is an excellent example of how working together can shape a more sustainable future for aviation.”

Ghaith Al Ghaith said, “Dubai is no stranger to innovation, and it is always at the forefront when it comes to meaningful progress. We recognise that a sustainable future is a shared goal, one that requires collaboration, innovation and collective action across our industry. As part of the oneDXB alliance, our participation in the Sustainability Showcase at the Dubai Airshow reflects our commitment to building a more responsible and efficient future for aviation.

"Together with our partners and stakeholders, we are focused on exploring how investing in technology and enhancing our operational efficiencies can support our shared vision of a greener tomorrow.”