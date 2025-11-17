K2’s Autocraft showcasing eVTOL port at Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- K2’s Autocraft is showcasing what an eVTOL port will look like in the near future in Dubai Air Show (DAS) from 17th to the 21st of November.

The company's stand at DAS is designed as a luxurious Vertiport experience to display how people will be able to book and ride flights in the near future.

Visitors will be able to leverage autonomous technologies to book a ride by scanning a barcode, filling some details and walking through our gates - all without any human interference. No actual flights will be happening but visitors will see everything leading up to it.

Sean Teo, Managing Director at K2, said, “Urban mobility is entering a transformative era, and eVTOL technology sits at the heart of that evolution.

“As cities continue to grow and demand smarter, cleaner transport options, eVTOLs will play a pivotal role in reshaping how people move.”

Teo added, “We are proud to be contributing to this new chapter, where innovation in the skies will dramatically enhance mobility on the ground.”

Autocraft’s E20+ eVTOL will take centre stage in the stand proudly showing its wings that can fly up to 320 km/hr.

Waleed Alblooshi, Vice President of Strategy at K2, said, “At the Dubai Airshow, we’re showcasing more than an eVTOL port experience and a futuristic car, we’re presenting a glimpse of tomorrow’s Urban Mobility.

“From seamless aerial transit to intelligent ground travel, we’re building the infrastructure and innovations that will redefine how the world moves. The future of mobility isn’t ahead of us, it’s taking off right here.”