2025 Baja World Cup heads to Dubai Festival City for thrilling finale

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Dubai International Rally (Baja) has announced the launch of the ninth edition from Dubai Festival City, which will serve as the final round of the World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas for cars, motorcycles and quads. The event is organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO) and will take place from 20th to 23rd November, with competitors from more than 30 countries and a total of 94 vehicles.

The committee said in a statement today that this year’s start venue at Dubai Festival City offers easy access for motorsport enthusiasts, giving spectators the chance to follow the atmosphere and displays of off-road sports from the heart of the city, without the need to travel into the desert. This makes the event a major attraction for fans, families and media outlets.

Khalid bin Sulayem, EMSO President, said, “We extend our sincere appreciation to Al-Futtaim Group for their outstanding support. Together, we have elevated the Dubai International Baja to new heights, and their vision in bringing the event to the spectacular Dubai Festival City is a clear example of how a world-class motorsport event can be brought from the desert to the heart of the city.

“We are delighted to continue our close collaboration with Al-Futtaim Group and with Toyota, the trusted brand of choice for our race officials. In an event that truly tests both competitors and machines, having access to vehicles as robust and dependable as the Toyota Land Cruiser greatly enhances the experience for everyone involved.”

As this year’s Baja marks the finale of the FIA World Baja Cup for cars and the FIM Bajas World Cup for bikes and quads, the championship standings promise an exciting showdown.

Argentina’s Yacopini, Emirati Mohammed Al Balooshi, and Hani Al Noumesi from Saudi Arabia lead the car, bike and quad categories of the FIA and FIM World Cups, respectively.

Entries from the UAE and the wider Gulf region add to the excitement, including Emirati drivers Khalid Al Jafla and Mansour Belheli, Oman’s Hamed Al Wahaibi and Khaled Al Feraihi of Saudi Arabia, each partnered with experienced navigators and representing the region’s growing motorsport pedigree. Dania Akeel of Saudi Arabia, one of three women competing in this year’s Ultimate class, adds further inspiration to the field. On the international front, seasoned competitors such as Toby Price, Martin Prokop, Henk Lategan and Seth Quintero will ensure world-class racing and headline performances.

The ceremonial start, open to the public and free of charge, will take place on Friday, 21st November at 20:00hrs.