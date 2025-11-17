Dubai International Food Safety Conference examines latest innovations, technologies in food sector

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The nineteenth edition of the Dubai International Food Safety Conference, the largest regional platform for global food safety experts, has opened today, organised by Dubai Municipality under the theme “Technology and Innovation in Food Safety.”

The conference brings together more than 3,500 participants and 225 international speakers and specialists from 70 countries at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 17th to 19th November.

Organised in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP), and the National Environmental Health Association, this year’s edition examines the future of food safety, the latest innovations and technologies in the food sector, and ways to leverage emerging technologies to enhance food safety systems, reduce food waste, and support sustainable global food practices.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the Dubai International Food Safety Conference has, over nineteen years, become a global meeting point for experts, specialists, and leading food organisations from around the world.

He noted that the conference continues to serve as a hub for discussions on the future of food safety and the transformative role of artificial intelligence technologies in ensuring human health, in line with Dubai’s long-term vision for a sustainable global food ecosystem.

He said, “Dubai is not only an economic, financial, and tourism hub; it is a global influencer driving change on critical international issues. Today, Dubai strengthens its position as a leading centre for anticipating the future of food, championing innovative technology-driven solutions to address emerging challenges and ensure a safe, resilient, and sustainable food future that aligns with global Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added, “Through this conference, Dubai Municipality reaffirms its commitment to supporting global efforts to ensure food safety and supply chain sustainability. We are building a global network of collaboration that enhances the UAE’s and Dubai’s position in the Global Food Security Index, in line with the National Food Security Strategy 2051, and reinforces our mission to achieve a safe and sustainable food environment.”

The FAO reaffirmed its commitment to advancing science-based food safety and strengthening food control systems.

Ahmad Mukhtar, FAO Regional Representative for the UAE, said, “The FAO is proud to continue its close collaboration with Dubai Municipality through the Dubai International Food Safety Conference, which serves as a pivotal platform for strengthening food control capacities, fostering innovation, protecting consumers, and enhancing food safety. As we witness rapid advancements in technology and artificial intelligence, from cutting-edge detection tools to intelligent, risk-based monitoring systems, our joint efforts remain essential to building sustainable, resilient, and adaptive agrifood systems capable of addressing future challenges.”

As part of the conference activities, Dubai Municipality launched several programmes and initiatives aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate and ensuring its sustainability to support the highest standards of public health and quality of life.

In partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting Foundation, Dubai Municipality unveiled the “Food Safety Storytellers – Creators” initiative, the world’s first programme connecting professionals and content creators in the field of safe and sustainable food. The initiative aims to train more than 500 professionals and content creators over three years, equipping them to produce innovative and credible scientific content and empowering them as ambassadors of food safety.

The programme supports farmers, students, and government entities, reflecting Dubai’s ongoing efforts to strengthen sustainable ecosystems that prioritise human health and wellbeing.

Dubai Municipality also launched the “AI Food Intelligence Guide”, the first of its kind, establishing unified procedures for developing AI-based food safety solutions to predict food-related risks, enhance transparency, and strengthen proactive monitoring and risk management.

Additionally, Dubai Municipality introduced “DM Checked”, a unified digital platform for food inspection and nutrition monitoring that ensures transparency across all stages of inspection.

During the opening day, Dubai Municipality honoured the winners of the second edition of the “DM Food Elite” Programme.

The winners across the three categories included:

• Independent restaurants: Social House – Dubai Mall; Bota – Dubai Production City; Bosporus Restaurant – Dubai Hills Mall.

• Hotel restaurants: Turquoise Restaurant – Rixos Premium Dubai; Medley Restaurant – Pullman City Centre Deira; Swissotel Al Murooj – Dubai.

• Quick service and cafeteria category: Al Baik – Al Rashidiya; Joe and the Juice – Mall of the Emirates; Shake Shack – Dubai Mall.