Dubai Police Drone sets Guinness World Record at 580km/h

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police’s drone, developed at the Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre, has set a Guinness World Record as the fastest drone in the world, reaching an exceptional speed of 580 kilometres per hour.

This accomplishment highlights Dubai Police's commitment to advancing research and development in drone technology, as well as adopting cutting-edge solutions that enhance security and safety, develop rapid response systems, and improve the readiness of its field teams.

The drone was developed through cooperation between Dubai Police and both Luke Bell and Mike Bell. This partnership reflects a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the aerial domain, showcasing Dubai Police's advanced capabilities in executing projects of global significance.

Dubai Police has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Dubai's vision of becoming a capital of innovation and advanced technology, thus solidifying its role as a global leader in developing future technologies, particularly in security, safety, and smart systems.

This achievement signifies a pivotal step in Dubai Police's journey toward embracing cutting-edge technologies and establishing a sophisticated operational framework capable of delivering innovative solutions that shape the future of policing worldwide.