Dubai Fashion Week to bring creativity, world-class fashion inspiration to Dubai

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) --Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) will once again bring creativity and world-class fashion inspiration to Dubai Design District (d3) with its Autumn/Winter (AW) 2026/27 edition set to run from 1st–6th February 2026.

Co-founded by d3, the global creative ecosystem by TECOM Group, and the Arab Fashion Council (AFC), DFW will continue to shape and influence the global fashion narrative from the heart of the Middle East, with its strategic timing ahead of New York, London, Milan, and Paris. The upcoming season will feature exceptional homegrown brands from the UAE and wider MENA region, as well as India, France, Italy, and the UK, with each presenting their unique cultural narratives on the Dubai runway.

The upcoming edition follows the success of Spring/Summer 2026, a milestone event that featured regional and international designers, immersive showcases across the city, an insightful Thread Talks V.04, the highly successful Buyers Programme, and numerous brand activations.

The AW26/27 edition promises yet another ambitious and diverse lineup, with inspiring runway programming, curated presentations, and high-impact industry talks addressing the future of sustainability, inclusivity, craftsmanship, and digital fashion. Alongside the shows, exclusive collection launches, curated dinners, and strategic networking events will further reinforce DFW’s reputation as a dynamic hub for creativity and business.

Beyond d3, the citywide showcase will include a robust Buyers’ Programme, private presentations, and collection previews, connecting top global buyers from Europe, America, and beyond, with designers looking to expand their international reach. DFW’s Buyers Programme will provide exclusive access to showrooms, previews, and brand discovery.