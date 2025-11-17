EDGE, Viettel establish future cooperation framework across strategic defence capabilities

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Viettel, Vietnam’s largest telecommunications and technology group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Signed by Omar Al Zaabi, President, Commercial at EDGE, and Major General Nguyen Dinh Chien, Vice President of Viettel Group, and witnessed by Sr. Lt. General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Minister of National Defence of the S.R. of Vietnam, the MoU creates a clear foundation for potential broad cooperation in high-tech defence industry products and advanced technology. It outlines a path for joint initiatives in high value programmes of shared interest.

This includes the potential development of an original equipment manufacturing model in Vietnam for components and modules connected to EDGE product lines, targeting the UAE and other export markets. Potential cooperation also includes opportunities in research, exchange and technology transfer, technological training cooperation.