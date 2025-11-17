Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival to showcase 473 artworks by 170 artists from 24 countries

SHARJAH, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture and Director of the Islamic Arts Festival, announced the details of the 26th edition of the Islamic Arts Festival, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamead Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The festival will commence on Wednesday at the Sharjah Art Museum and will host 114 events and 473 artworks by 170 artists from 24 countries around the world over a period of 70 days.

This announcement was made during a press conference held in the conference hall at the Department of Culture on Monday, attended by a number of participating artists, members of the organising committees, and representatives from local, Arab, and international media outlets.

In his opening remarks Al Qasir said, "Sharjah brings us together today for a new edition of the Islamic Arts Festival. This cultural and artistic event embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi to make art a civilisational message that reflects the essence of humanity and forms a bridge for cultural communication between the peoples of the world."

He added, "Since its inception in the late 1990s, the festival has established itself as a distinguished artistic event in the Arab world and beyond, having restored Islamic arts to their prominent place alongside other fine arts. The new edition of the festival will launch with a renewed look, continuing to realise the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in building a global artistic project whose features are embodied in Sharjah. In its 26th edition, the festival continues what it began since its founding, emphasising the importance of showcasing Islamic arts through Emirati, Arab, and international participation that reflects the spirit of openness and diversity, and expresses its position as an artistic platform that combines authenticity and innovation.''

Explaining the festival's theme, "Siraj," Al Qasir said that the Islamic Arts Festival, organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture, is being held this year under the theme "Siraj," opening its doors to more than 150 artists from around the world, including researchers, specialists, and international artists, to present works that reflect the broad and multifaceted meaning of the theme.

The festival director stated that the events will include 52 exhibitions and 114 events, including exhibitions, workshops, and lectures, hosted by the Department of Culture in collaboration with 26 entities in Sharjah.

Al Qasir noted that this year's festival will feature 170 artists from 24 Arab and international countries, saying, "The UAE leads the Arab countries with extensive participation.''

"They are expected to present 473 artworks, including installations, calligraphy, murals, and paintings in traditional calligraphy and ornamentation, while 52 art workshops will be held. Eight lectures on Arabic calligraphy will also be presented. Amidst this vibrant festival, we are delighted to host over 316 guests, including media representatives, lecturers, calligraphers, and workshop supervisors,'' he added.