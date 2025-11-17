Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, Rosoboronexport sign strategic cooperation agreement in defense, security

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) – Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) and Rosoboronexport, (part of the Rostec State Corporation), have signed an MoU on the sidelines of Day One at Dubai Airshow 2025 to expand strategic cooperation in defence and security industries.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport, along with senior representatives from both organisations.

Under the MoU, Tawazun and Rosoboronexport will work together to strengthen industrial participation, exchange expertise in defense production, and identify joint opportunities across research and development, technology transfer, and supply chain domains. The MOU is expected to foster long-term strategic cooperation and create synergies that align with the UAE’s and Russia’s defence and industrial objectives.

Dr. Nasser Al Nuaimi said: “This agreement marks a significant step forward in strengthening the UAE’s defence industrial ecosystem. By partnering with Rosoboronexport, we aim to leverage global expertise, enhance local capabilities, and contribute to sustainable development in our defense sector. We look forward to translating this collaboration into tangible benefits for both nations."

"Rosoboronexport and Tawazun have been successfully cooperating for a long time, and it has facilitated the implementation of a number of joint Russian-UAE projects," said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of ROSOBORONEXPORT JSC.

"We are committed to further deepening our collaboration and expanding military-technical cooperation with the UAE, primarily in the area of industrial partnership. The UAE's defence capability is supported, among other things, by Russian-made military equipment. We are confident that we will have many new promising projects in the future."