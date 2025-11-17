EDGE, Indra Group explore new opportunities for PULSE NOVA in electronic warfare

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- – Indra Group, a world leader in information technology, aerospace, defence and mobility systems, and EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technologies and defence groups, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the possibility of expanding its successful joint venture PULSE NOVA to include advance electronic warfare (EW) capabilities, and to enable PULSE NOVA to draw on the combined capabilities of Indra and EDGE, through SIGN4L, EDGE’s radar and electronic warfare entity, in support of a broader and more competitive portfolio.

The MoU, signed in Dubai Airshow by EDGE Managing Director & CEO, Hamad Al Marar, and Angel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra, will provide the parties with a framework within which they will explore the possibility of extending their successful current collaboration, through the Abu Dhabi-based company, to develop and manufacture next-generation radar systems in the UAE to potentially include advance electronic warfare (EW) capabilities within the portfolio of PULSE NOVA.

Ángel Escribano said: “The extension would represent the determination of both companies to create a global market leader both in the field of advanced radar and electronic warfare technologies across multiple domains.”

José Vicente de los Mozos, CEO of Indra Group, stated: “The interest in extending the joint venture’s scope is the result of the excellent track of the current strategic partnership that would bring together complementary capabilities, experience, and commercial reach to deliver world-class solutions to our clients, reinforcing our positioning in the Middle East.”

Hamad Al Marar said: “We are building on a joint venture that has already delivered strong results in radar development. Electronic warfare demands deep expertise and an ecosystem that can move with purpose, and this collaboration would bring both. By bridging the capabilities of Indra and EDGE, we could build a portfolio that serves regional and international customers and strengthens PULSA NOVA as a centre for advanced mission systems.”

The current collaboration is placing a strategic focus on the continued development of sophisticated technologies, innovation, and global market expansion by targeting untapped and fragmented non-NATO markets outside of the European Union, where EDGE is bringing its commercial strength and technology building blocks, while Indra enhances PULSE NOVA by transferring technology, and contributing engineering, commercial, and manufacturing capabilities.