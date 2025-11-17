UAE to participate in 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup in Jordan

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation announced the details of the national tent-pegging team’s participation in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in Jordan.

The draw placed the UAE in Group 4 of the qualifiers in Cairo from December 7–13, alongside Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, Australia, Libya, and Canada.

The team is currently in an Abu Dhabi training camp, taking part in local competitions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to reach peak readiness before traveling.

The squad will head to Cairo at the start of next month to complete all arrangements, test the horses, attend the technical meeting, and finalize the draw procedures.

Dr. Ghanem Mohammed Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the Federation, said that qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is a key goal, expressing strong confidence in the riders’ skills and competitiveness despite the challenging group.