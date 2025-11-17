Abu Dhabi, Brisbane mark 15 years of friendship

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Brisbane City Council have reaffirmed the Sister City Cooperation Agreement between Abu Dhabi and Brisbane, building on 15 years of friendship and impactful collaboration across shared urban priorities.

Signed in 2009 to support cooperation in sustainability, city planning, and digital services, the Sister City agreement has since expanded to reflect the evolving ambitions of both cities. The strengthened framework, formalised at an event to mark the occasion, outlines key areas of focus in liveability, mobility, and city management, advanced through knowledge exchange, joint projects, and capacity-building initiatives over the coming years.

Dr Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “Since joining forces, both cities have made significant strides in infrastructure innovation, climate action, and smart governance, earning recognition for their progressive approaches to metropolitan development. This reaffirmation marks a continuation of the spirit of partnership and collaboration that both cities share.”

Beyond reinforcing the strong civic ties between the sister cities, this renewal reflects the Emirate’s continued dedication to excellence and innovation, reinforcing strong institutional relationships and a mutual focus on sustainable growth and meaningful progress.