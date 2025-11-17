Tawazun announces Ministry of Defence deals worth AED3.77 billion on opening day of Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On the opening day of the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) - the national authority mandated to enable, regulate, and sustain the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem - announced the signing of eight contracts on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, totalling AED 3.776 billion, with both local and international companies.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, Abdulla Ahmed Al Saeei and Manea Abdulkarim Al Mansoori, the official spokespersons of the Council. They underscored that the Directorate of Planning and Procurement serves as the central pillar overseeing the execution of these agreements, ensuring a unified approach towards excellence in procurement services - from strategic planning and supplier engagement to operational implementation - all conducted with transparency and efficiency to achieve tangible national impact.

Abdulla Al Saeedi revealed details of the local contracts signed for the Ministry of Defence on the first day, which comprised six deals, worth AED3.041 billion.

These included agreements with Global Air Navigation Services (GANS) , at a total value of AED1.294 billion to provide Air Navigation Services & Specialised Manpower, and with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) to provide follow-on support, spare parts and technical support worth AED600 million.

Also announced were two contracts with International Golden Group, the first one is for provision of follow-up support for Aircrafts at a total value of AED415 million and the second is an AED299 million contract to produce Airdrop Parachutes.

The local deals also included an AED293 million contract with Mximus Air to rent aircraft and a contract worth AED137 million with Abu Dhabi Shipping Agency to rent aircraft.

Manea Al Mansoori highlighted the international deals announced on the first day, including two contracts with a total value of AED725 million, an AED512 million contract with French company Airbus Helicopters to provide H Care services for helicopters and a contract with Brazilian company Embraer to produce VIP aircraft at a value of AED212 million.

Meanwhile, Majed Al Jaberi emphasised that through these agreements, Tawazun continues to strengthen its strategic partnerships with national and global defence firms, supporting the enhancement of the UAE’s defence and security capabilities through an integrated national ecosystem that bolsters the competitiveness of the Emirati defence industry on both regional and international levels.

The spokespersons reaffirmed that the Dubai Airshow serves as a leading global platform for advancing innovation and future technologies across the defence and aerospace sectors. It also reinforces the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub for advanced industries and knowledge-based economies.

This year’s edition places particular focus on sustainability, artificial intelligence-driven innovation, advanced mobility, and space exploration, making it the largest and most future-oriented edition to date.