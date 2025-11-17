Egypt announces new Western Desert gas find with 36 mmcf/d potential

CAIRO, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalda Petroleum Company has announced a new natural gas discovery in the Western Desert, with an estimated production rate of approximately 36 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d).

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said on Monday that testing and initial flow assessments are currently in progress, with plans to start production from the exploratory well, Gomana-1, on November 19.

The ministry added that the discovery supports its strategy to strengthen production levels and attract additional investment partners in order to expand exploration and drilling activities.