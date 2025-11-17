Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity' exhibition

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today inaugurated the latest edition of the ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ exhibition, being held under her patronage at AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also met with a distinguished group of leaders representing key government entities and innovation-driven organisations whose work is critical to transforming ideas into scalable, real-world solutions. These included Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Dr. Amer Al Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; Dr. Saeed Al Mansoori, Director of the Remote Sensing Department at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre; Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holding; Fadi Ghandour, Chairman of Wamda; Dr. Ozan Koseoglu, Global Head at Siemens Energy; Ibtisam Al-Saadi, Director of Industrial Policies and Legislation at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Arif Al Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre; Nadir Al Bastaki, Director-General of the Dubai Future District Fund; and Douraid Zaghouani, Chief Operating Officer of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Latifa discussed the vital role of university-driven scientific innovation in developing actionable solutions with real-world impact.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa then toured the ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ exhibition, where she viewed a selection of the 100 showcased projects, chosen from thousands of submissions by students, graduates, and faculty from more than 1,200 universities across 120 countries. She was briefed on the exhibition, which runs until 20 November and is being held in parallel with the fourth edition of the Dubai Future Forum.

The ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ initiative is held under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

A joint effort between Prototypes for Humanity, an Art Dubai Group initiative, in partnership with Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the programme supports university innovators from around the world to advance their science-backed solutions towards real-world application and growth.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that the ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ initiative has reinforced its position as a leading platform that empowers innovation. She noted that it has become a hub for exceptional ideas and inspiring projects, and a global meeting point for young talents, experts, and decision-makers to exchange perspectives and explore future opportunities.

She said, “This initiative continues to demonstrate humanity's immense capacity for innovation. It reflects our belief in the power of creative thinking to uplift communities and improve lives. By showcasing the dedication of the next generation to developing practical solutions to today’s social and environmental challenges, the initiative plays an essential role in shaping the future and reimagining what is possible. It also underscores Dubai’s commitment to science, knowledge, and research by turning exceptional ideas into impactful projects that serve humanity. This vision opens new avenues for discovery and lays the groundwork for a more sustainable future.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa added, “Every major achievement begins with a single idea, and a powerful idea can create a legacy that lasts. When that idea finds the right environment to nurture it, it blossoms into something extraordinary. This reflects the mission of this initiative, which reaffirms our commitment to supporting creativity, empowering young talent, and advancing our shared aspirations for comprehensive and sustainable development.”

She also highlighted the importance of partnerships and their vital role in advancing the initiative’s goal, building bridges between innovative minds and institutions, and opening new pathways for growth and knowledge exchange.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), said, “Our ambition is to position Dubai among the world’s leading future cities. The creative innovations presented through the ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ exhibition encapsulate this visionary thinking. In a short period of time, Dubai has established itself as a leading global hub for innovation and technology, a testing ground for creative thinkers, and a destination for some of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs and pioneering organisations.”

Arif Amiri said, “This week has been a source of real inspiration, and DIFC is proud to lead a programme with global impact. As a founding partner of ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’, we remain committed to driving the future of technology and sustainability and to providing ongoing support to innovators whose projects will make a significant difference to societies across the world.”

Clear trends for this year’s submissions highlighted a strong focus on tackling major global health issues, environmental concerns and climate resilience. Many students developed hyperspecialised, real-world solutions, tailoring their academic expertise to provide bespoke, detailed responses to global issues. A significant proportion of projects prioritised affordability and accessibility, ensuring that innovation benefits a wider audience.

The integration of powerful enabling technologies, such as AI across traditional sectors, further underscores the evolving innovation landscape, where core technologies can be applied to tangible problems.

Tadeu Baldani Caravieri, Director of Prototypes for Humanity, said: “Our criteria for entry are demanding, and we receive thousands of applications each year with real solutions to real problems affecting society and the environment today. Innovations such as these need to be mobilised from universities into commercial development so humanity can truly benefit. ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ provides a crucial connection between ideas born in academia and commercially produced innovations.”

Throughout the exhibition and through ongoing engagement with the programme, young innovators gain access to local and international government, industry professionals, investors, and funding opportunities across a range of sectors, including healthcare, energy, agriculture, smart infrastructure, and applied AI. These connections are a crucial step in enabling students to advance their ideas to the next stage of commercial development and ultimately drive impactful change for real-world problems.

Five outstanding entrants selected from the 100 shortlisted entries will be awarded a shared prize pool of $100,000 to further advance their research in critical areas.

The ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ initiative serves as a global platform that brings together innovators, researchers, and forward-thinking creators to develop transformative solutions for humanity. Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the initiative aims to advance future-focused innovation by supporting prototypes and experimental models that address some of the world’s most pressing challenges, while further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global centre for innovation.