Mohammed bin Rashid highlights strategic partnerships as integral part of UAE’s efforts to shape better future

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed the UAE’s emphasis on strategic partnerships to support comprehensive development worldwide and its keenness to play a defining role in shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for humanity.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Stephanie Pope, Executive Vice President of The Boeing Company and President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA), on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that the UAE cherishes its expanding partnerships and close cooperation with leading global companies in the aviation sector, most notably its relationship with Boeing, which he described as a model of impactful collaboration with key global players within the industry.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Boeing's participation in the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow, appreciating the company’s eventful association with the exhibition over the years. He highlighted promising opportunities to widen collaboration in strengthening the aviation sector, supporting innovation and sustainability within its allied industries, and discovering new opportunities for growth and joint investment.

During the discussions, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the agreement signed between Emirates, the largest international airline and largest operator of Boeing 777 aircraft, and the company for a new order of 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, valued at $38 billion, on the opening day of the Dubai Airshow 2025. The purchase takes Emirates' total orders with Boeing to 315 wide-body aircraft.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that Dubai continues to be driven by a quest for new benchmarks in excellence and technological advancement as it aims to solidify its role as a leading global hub for aviation innovation through defining partnerships with the world's largest manufacturers and leading technology developers.

During the meeting, which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the two sides reviewed their enduring partnership and collaborative plans going forward.

For her part, Boeing’s Executive Vice President affirmed her pride in the strategic partnership between Boeing and the UAE in general, and with Emirates Airline in particular.

She noted that Boeing’s participation in the 19th Dubai Airshow reflects its commitment to the UAE and the Middle East as a whole, and the significant legacy the company has built in key strategic markets in the region over more than eight decades. She highlighted the airshow’s significance as an ideal platform to showcase Boeing’s expansive portfolio of commercial, defence, and service products.

The discussions also explored key enablers supporting the future of the aviation sector, most notably artificial intelligence, sustainable aviation technology, and futuristic options such as electric and hybrid aircraft. Avenues to advance technologies that offset environmental impact, like smart fuel management systems and advanced navigation systems, also figured prominently during the meeting. Opportunities for cooperation in training, aviation technology, and research and development were also discussed.

As one of the world's leading aerospace companies, Boeing develops, manufactures, and provides aviation, defence and space systems and services to customers in more than 150 countries. The company’s global workforce adds up to more than 170,000 people across the United States and 65 other countries.