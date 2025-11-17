AMMROC, Boeing sign MoU to cooperate in component maintenance, industrial initiatives

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center (AMMROC), a leading provider of military aviation MRO services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boeing Global Services during Dubai Airshow 2025 to explore collaboration opportunities in component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services and industrial initiatives.

Under the terms of the MoU, the parties will work together to explore potential opportunities for CH-47 aircraft component maintenance, repair and overhaul for candidate parts related to hydraulics, landing gear, electrical, and drive systems, as allowed by the US State Department Export Authorisation.

Both parties intend to jointly assess these potential work opportunities further and may elect to complete a separate written agreement that would define their specific contractual relationship.

This MoU also supports activities related to industrial participation requirements on the programme between Boeing and the UAE Government, and any resulting projects or contractual relationships may be considered as offset credit in support of fulfilling Boeing’s industrial participation (offset) requirements under the Programme.

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, said, “This agreement reflects AMMROC’s focus on building productive partnerships with leading international organizations. Through this collaboration, we aim to identify new opportunities that strengthen our technical cooperation and create added value across component MRO services.”

He added, “We are pleased to collaborate with Being to explore future opportunities in supporting their fleet. This step sets the stage for mutually beneficial initiatives that can enhance efficiency and foster collaboration in aviation sustainment.”

“We are excited about the potential of this partnership with AMMROC,” said Matt Fishering, Senior Director for Government Services in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Boeing. “Together, we can contribute to the growth of the aerospace industry in the region.”

The signing of this MoU further underscores AMMROC’s position as a key enabler of the MRO sector to promote innovation, efficiency, and self-reliance in military aviation support.