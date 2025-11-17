Calidus, Indra sign agreement to establish first Integrated Regional Pilot Training Centre in UAE

DUBAI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, and Indra Group, a world leader in information technology, aerospace, defence and mobility systems, signed a strategic teaming agreement to launch a joint partnership that will lead to the creation of a joint venture in the United Arab Emirates, serving the Middle East and broader regions across Asia, Africa, and Europe, covering all training areas in line with the highest international standards.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Tareq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Chairman of Calidus Holding Group, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra Group, and José Vicente de los Mozos, Chief Executive Officer of Indra Group, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow taking place from 17-21 November 2025.

The agreement focuses on technology transfer, co-development, design, local manufacturing, integration, and certification of advanced civil and military training simulators across multiple domains, including aerospace, defence, and air traffic control (ATC) tower systems.

It also covers the co-development and production of simulator hardware and software, integration of motion and visual systems, and the establishment of a regional simulation and strategic training centre. The new training centre will offer a variety of simulator-based courses for pilots, flight and ground crews, and operators across different platforms, including fixed-wing aircraft, rotary aircraft, gyroplanes, unmanned air vehicles, radars, and other ground-based training simulators (GBTS).

The project aims to localise high-value simulation technologies, support the development of national technical capabilities, and position Al Ain as a regional hub for certified training and defence innovation.

The partnership is designed to build indigenous engineering expertise through knowledge transfer and joint research and development, further contributing to a sustainable ecosystem for simulation technologies and strengthening local content and industrial self-reliance.

Commenting on this, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, said: “This collaboration represents a strategic step to enhance our capabilities in specialied training and strengthen the Group’s position as a trusted and reliable partner in building and qualifying national and regional cadres.

This will be achieved through advanced training infrastructure that meets the demands of the modern operational field and supports our industrial and defence ecosystem. This, in turn, contributes to advancin the defence industry in the UAE and the region, while also benefiting Indra through its presence in the UAE allowing it to operate in an environment rich with promising opportunities.”

For his part, Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra Group, said: “Indra Group is a global leader in the defence market, maintaining strong partnerships with the key local industry players. The joint venture reached with Calidus is strategic for strengthening our presence in the Middle East and delivering better service to our customers worldwide.”

José Vicente de los Mozos, Chief Executive Officer of Indra Group, said: “Indra is one of the world’s leading simulator designers and manufacturers, with the company spearheading the development of next-generation training systems. This technology is essential for preparing not only civil and military pilots but also professionals such as air traffic controllers, who manage critical services for social well-being, ensuring the highest levels of safety and performance.”

Calidus is one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies in the world with a focus on delivering next‑generation cutting‑edge solutions tailored to defence and security markets across its three clusters – Aerospace, Land Systems and Missiles and Defence Systems. Indra is one of the top global manufacturers of simulators. It has delivered more than 400 systems to over 50 customers in 23 countries.