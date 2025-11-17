Saif bin Zayed meets with French Minister of Justice

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has received in Abu Dhabi, Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Justice of the French Republic, and his accompanying delegation, as part of strengthening relations of friendship and joint cooperation between the two nations.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saif welcomed the French Minister, stressing the strength of relations between the two friendly countries, and their shared commitment to developing partnerships in the police, legal and security fields, in order to achieve common interests and support the path of security and stability in both countries.

During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were discussed besides ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in the legal and judicial fields, exchange expertise, and benefit from advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in confronting transnational organised crime in line with global developments. The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international topics related to efforts to combat crime and promote justice.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers and officials from both sides.